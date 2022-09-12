Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

2-pound twin infants surrendered under Daniel’s Law

FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2...
FILE PHOTO - One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2 pounds 2.2 ounces.(Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A set of twins was safely surrendered to a hospital in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law, according to the Department of Social Services.

The twin boys were taken in by officials at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson Thursday.

They were born July 11. One of the infants only weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, while the other weighed 2 pounds 2.2 ounces.

Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, Anderson County DSS said it took custody of the children, and the infants have been placed in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held Oct. 20 at 10:30 am at the Anderson County Family Court.

According to DSS, these are the sixth and seventh infants surrendered in South Carolina so far this year.

Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option for people to surrender babies up to 60 days old. Anyone interested in learning more about the Safe Haven Act, also known as Daniel’s Law, can visit DSS’ website.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covering Coffee County, Pernell Harris' family wants answers after his death last month, almost...
Peaceful protest for Coffee Co. man calls for answers in GBI use of force case
Handcuffs on desk
3 arrested in Homerville unlicensed gaming operation
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 4: Friday night football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
File Photo: Michelle Oliver during her first appearance in September 2017. On Thursday, she was...
Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial

Latest News

"The Little Mermaid" hits theaters May 26.
Disney releases first teaser trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’
A letter was sent Thursday to members of the State Election Board and Secretary of State Brad...
Computer experts urge Georgia to replace voting machines
Disney releases first teaser trailer for 'The Little Mermaid'
Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
King Charles III and his siblings escort queen’s coffin