Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Three Minutes with Morgan: Ryan Jenkins of Westover

By Morgan Jackson
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -During this walk our sports reporter Morgan Jackson got to learn more about our week 3Player of the Week: Ryan Jenkins.

Jenkins is a junior DE at Westover High School. In the Patriot’s win over Spencer, Jenkins had 5 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 blocked kick and a touchdown.

The Patriots defense scored 5 touchdowns that game.

In this video you can find out what Jenkins likes to do in his free time and what he thinks about his team’s defense.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB's Play of the Week
Week 4: Friday night football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
File Photo: Michelle Oliver during her first appearance in September 2017. On Thursday, she was...
Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial
Covering Coffee County, Pernell Harris' family wants answers after his death last month, almost...
Peaceful protest for Coffee Co. man calls for answers in GBI use of force case
Handcuffs on desk
3 arrested in Homerville unlicensed gaming operation
Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow.
Albany man indicted in July murder

Latest News

WALB's Play of the Week
Week 4: Friday night football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
WALB
Locker Room Report Week 4 Overtime
WALB
Week 4 Locker Room Report
WALB
Week 4 Play of the Week voting options