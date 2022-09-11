Three Minutes with Morgan: Ryan Jenkins of Westover

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -During this walk our sports reporter Morgan Jackson got to learn more about our week 3Player of the Week: Ryan Jenkins.

Jenkins is a junior DE at Westover High School. In the Patriot’s win over Spencer, Jenkins had 5 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 blocked kick and a touchdown.

The Patriots defense scored 5 touchdowns that game.

In this video you can find out what Jenkins likes to do in his free time and what he thinks about his team’s defense.

