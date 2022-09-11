South Ga. first responders remember over 300 lost in 9/11

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - John Michael Moran, David Marc Sullins and James A. Nelson are just three of 343 first responders that not only made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001, but also inspired the next generations of first responders.

Sunday, many first responders reflected on the lives of those fallen first responders.

On 9/11, first responders climbed 110 stories of the World Trade Center to save a life. (WALB)

“I fly my flag half masked to remember them,” said Jennifer Caruana, a Tift County firefighter.

The attack on the World Trade Center happened 21 years ago, yet many first responders said the patriotism and heroism shown on that day motivated them to choose a profession where their life would also be put on the line.

“It means a lot to me to come here and honor those guys and to keep their memory alive and just do it for them,” Michael Chafin, another Tift County firefighter said. “It definitely had a profound impact on my life and gave me that greater drive to be in fire ad emergency services and go help people.”

Chafin said he joined the fire service around 9/11, something so many other people like Gavin Reynolds, a Ware County Firefighter, decided to do after the tragedy.

“Yeah, I was in 7th grade, and I remember when it happened. That was my reason I joined the Marine Corps,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds added that he remembers 9/11 victims even after the anniversary date through the work he does as a first responder.

“It’s very important to remember, never forget,” he said.

South Georgia first responders said they won't ever forget 9/11 no matter how many years go by. (WALB)

Caruana said while there’s no way to change what happened on 9/11, never forgetting helps carry on the memory of dozens of heroes.

“If we forget then that’s just dishonoring to them, the people that laid their lives down,” she said.

And with never forgetting comes education.

“We need to educate ourselves about what happened on that day and we need to be prepared so that if it happens again we’re good and we can react appropriately to those situations,” said Chafin.

