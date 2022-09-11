Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

South Ga. first responders remember over 300 lost in 9/11

South Ga. first responders remember over 300 lost in 9/11
By Lenah Allen
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - John Michael Moran, David Marc Sullins and James A. Nelson are just three of 343 first responders that not only made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001, but also inspired the next generations of first responders.

Sunday, many first responders reflected on the lives of those fallen first responders.

On 9/11, first responders climbed 110 stories of the World Trade Center to save a life.
On 9/11, first responders climbed 110 stories of the World Trade Center to save a life.(WALB)

“I fly my flag half masked to remember them,” said Jennifer Caruana, a Tift County firefighter.

The attack on the World Trade Center happened 21 years ago, yet many first responders said the patriotism and heroism shown on that day motivated them to choose a profession where their life would also be put on the line.

“It means a lot to me to come here and honor those guys and to keep their memory alive and just do it for them,” Michael Chafin, another Tift County firefighter said. “It definitely had a profound impact on my life and gave me that greater drive to be in fire ad emergency services and go help people.”

Chafin said he joined the fire service around 9/11, something so many other people like Gavin Reynolds, a Ware County Firefighter, decided to do after the tragedy.

“Yeah, I was in 7th grade, and I remember when it happened. That was my reason I joined the Marine Corps,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds added that he remembers 9/11 victims even after the anniversary date through the work he does as a first responder.

“It’s very important to remember, never forget,” he said.

South Georgia first responders said they won't ever forget 9/11 no matter how many years go by.
South Georgia first responders said they won't ever forget 9/11 no matter how many years go by.(WALB)

Caruana said while there’s no way to change what happened on 9/11, never forgetting helps carry on the memory of dozens of heroes.

“If we forget then that’s just dishonoring to them, the people that laid their lives down,” she said.

And with never forgetting comes education.

“We need to educate ourselves about what happened on that day and we need to be prepared so that if it happens again we’re good and we can react appropriately to those situations,” said Chafin.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB's Play of the Week
Week 4: Friday night football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
File Photo: Michelle Oliver during her first appearance in September 2017. On Thursday, she was...
Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial
Covering Coffee County, Pernell Harris' family wants answers after his death last month, almost...
Peaceful protest for Coffee Co. man calls for answers in GBI use of force case
Handcuffs on desk
3 arrested in Homerville unlicensed gaming operation
Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow.
Albany man indicted in July murder

Latest News

South Ga. first responders remember over 300 lost in 9/11
South Ga. first responders remember over 300 lost in 9/11
The Valdosta community came together to honor those lost on Sept. 11, 2001 through a 5k run.
‘We should never forget’:Valdosta 9/11 Memorial 5k honors 21st anniversary
Covering Coffee County, Pernell Harris' family wants answers after his death last month, almost...
Peaceful protest for Coffee Co. man calls for answers in GBI use of force case
Valdosta 9/11 Memorial 5k honors 21st anniversary
Valdosta 9/11 Memorial 5k honors 21st anniversary