Rain Keeps Temps in the 70s

Today has been another day of below average temperatures. Some stayed in the 70s with ongoing rainfall. Areas have received about an inch towards Thomas County and Colquitt County. Everywhere else getting rain hasn’t gotten an inch yet.

Local Highs - 89 is the Climate Normal

80 - Bainbridge

79- Albany (Lowest Since April 19th)

77- Moultrie

75- Thomasville

That broad low looks like it’ll weaken a bit over the next few days. This means more sun on Sunday. Temperatures start in the lower 70s. Highs get to the mid 80s in spots. Showers and storms are still likely.

The sunnier, warmer trend continues into Monday. Highs will still be below normal, in the upper 80s.

The rainy pattern ends on Tuesday when a front passes through. This one will wipe away the moisture. Lower humidity and a fall like feel for midweek.

Lows in the mid 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Moisture makes a comeback late week. Chances go back up into the weekend. It’s looking like another soggy football Friday.

Today is the peak of tropical season and there isn’t much to watch. Earl is off to the north and east and heading away. One weak tropical wave off of Africa has a low chance of developing.

