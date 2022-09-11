Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man wearing only socks and underwear crashes stolen truck in Jackson County

JCSO
JCSO(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A man who reportedly stole a truck was arrested wearing only his underwear and socks.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday they caught the suspect who stole a truck with a trailer attached from Hoschton and wrecked off I-85 near Sugar Hill Outdoors on JD Brooks Road.

The sheriff’s office posted photos of the suspected thief in handcuffs, the stolen trailer and truck, and a K-9 named Ann.

Deputies have not released the name of the suspected thief at this time.

“A long afternoon and jail was the answer. A good outcome and everyone is going home safe, other than scratched up from the briars. Thank you Lord for keeping him safe,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covering Coffee County, Pernell Harris' family wants answers after his death last month, almost...
Peaceful protest for Coffee Co. man calls for answers in GBI use of force case
Handcuffs on desk
3 arrested in Homerville unlicensed gaming operation
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 4: Friday night football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
Located in southeastern Kentucky, Cumberland Falls is 68 feet high by 125 feet wide, reaching...
Woman trying to retrieve phone goes over 68-foot waterfall, survives

Latest News

The number for the Albany Area Crimestoppers is (229) 436-TIPS.
APD renews call for information in unsolved homicide cases
A letter was sent Thursday to members of the State Election Board and Secretary of State Brad...
Computer experts urge Georgia to replace voting machines
Teams huddle before the game discussing rules of the tournament
Albany basketball showcase brings out young talent
Ryan Walk
Among the over 2,000 people that died on September 11, 2001 were 343 first responders.
South Ga. first responders remember over 300 lost in 9/11