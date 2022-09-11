First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The end to widespread showers and thunderstorms as we move into the new work week. However, this Sunday evening will still feature a few areas of showers and thunderstorms as a warm front lingers in the area. This will drive rounds of showers and thunderstorms that will continue to weaken the later we go into the evening. The main concern remains some flooding and gusty winds. Later tonight, we will be mostly cloudy with lows down in the low 70s.

Let’s talk about the next work week, this is where we start to see those changes in the weather pattern. Monday still has a few scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday as a cold front draws near. This will bring in a new chance for flooding, gusty winds, and lightning once again. However, coverage will not be widespread as we saw throughout the weekend. The good news is that it looks like we get our first taste of fall as we move into the middle of the week. A cold front will push out the warm and moist air and instead leave drier air. This will take dew points down into the 50s which is comfortable for places of Southwest Georgia by Tuesday. It will be mostly dry on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Moving forward, new chances for rain return starting Thursday as these are to see an increase in moisture returns to us. Yes, dew points will try to reach back into the upper 60s low 70s as well making the 80s feel warmer. The current rain chances will remain isolated to scattered across Thursday and Friday which is a typical mid-September-like setup even into the next weekend. Most nights will be sitting in the middle the to upper 60s while the daytime highs and mainly be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropics Update: There is one disturbance out in the Atlantic known as Disturbance 1 that has a very low chance of formation over the next 2 days. Current guidance has the system trying to develop at a 20% chance over the next 5 days.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.