Valdosta 9/11 Memorial 5k honors 21st anniversary

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - First responders and people everywhere are continuing to never forget the tragic events that happened on September 11, 2001.

“It’s been 21 years but to us, it seems like it was just yesterday,” said Jennifer Walker, a Valdosta resident.

The second annual memorial 5k run brought together people from all over South Georgia. It also raised funds that will help many still impacted by that tragic day. All the proceeds from Saturday’s events will be donated to Tunnels to towers, a New York foundation.

“We just want to raise awareness. We don’t want to forget. We will never forget what happened on 9/11,” said Sgt. Melissa Roe, Valdosta Fire and Rescue.

A total of 71 first responders also chose to run—some even wearing 70 to 80 pounds of gear. All to pay tribute to the 343 first responders that put others’ lives before their own.

343 first responders lost their lives during the September 11 terrorist attacks. (WALB)

“It affected all of us. It was a Northern thing, it was a New York thing but we’re all brothers and sisters in the fire service and we still remember to this day the sacrifices those guys and gals made,” said Michael Chafin, Tift County firefighter.

Many people who attended the event had one thing in common, the expression of disbelief, sorrow and vivid memory of where they were that day. Many of them said they were in school.

“I was just telling her I actually had a geometry test that day that I failed just because of the emotion. It’s shocking, you know. You don’t expect to live through something like that in your lifetime,” said melissa Strawn, Valdosta resident.

Andrew Caruana, the 1st place runner, wasn’t born at the time but said he still wanted to run in support of 9/11 victims and also his mom who is a firefighter.

“It’s been 21 years but just how tragic that event was, we should never forget that and there shouldn’t be a time limit on how long we’re going to remember it,” he said. “And I wasn’t even born for it, but I know how much impact it had on our family, had on our community and our country as a whole.”

People at the memorial Saturday said it's important to continuing teaching new generations about 9/11. (WALB)

It’s because of that impact that so many people will educate all future generations on the September 11th attacks so they too will never forget.

