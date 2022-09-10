Popular Moultrie park getting new upgrades

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Main Street Park in Moultrie is currently completing renovations to make it a more comfortable and safer environment for the community.

Renovations include shade structures, safety mats, fans and security cameras.

Main Street Park is the most used in Moultrie. What used to be an old hospital is now a well-known park.

Maggie Davidson is the director of Moultrie Colquitt County Parks and Recreation. (Source: WALB)

“This park was established in 2015. This is actually the site of the old hospital here in Moultrie. So there’s a lot of history here. And there’s a lot of community funds and fundraising that went into making this park even possible,” said Maggie Davidson, director of Moultrie Parks and Renovations.

Ansley Barham said she comes to the park once a week.

“Usually it gets really, really hot and melts and like all of our water that’s nice and cold gets really hot. So we don’t have a way to cool down. And now, we have a way to cool down,” said Barham.

The Parks and Recreation Authority plans to make future renovations for other parks in the community.

