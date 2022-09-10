Ask the Expert
Peaceful protest for Coffee Co. man calls for answers in GBI use of force case

Family demanding answers a year later
Covering Coffee County, Pernell Harris' family wants answers after his death last month, almost...
Covering Coffee County, Pernell Harris' family wants answers after his death last month, almost exactly a year after his arrest.(walb)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Douglas, Ga. (WALB) - Hours of a Coffee County man being unresponsive, according to his family, turned into days, and days and then turned into a year.

The family of Pernell Harris and the Coffee County NAACP branch joined forces Saturday in a peaceful protest to demand justice for him.

In the video of the arrest that happened last year, it appears to show five deputies arresting and tazing Pernell after investigators said a woman called for help during a domestic dispute with Him.

Once deputies got Pernell to jail, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI), said Pernell became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital.

This year on Aug. 23, he died. According to his family, Pernell’s mother died two weeks later on Sept. 2.

Pernell Washington, Pernell’s dad, said he is heartbroken.

“You know it’s been a whole year. My son stayed in the hospital for eight months before he went into a nursing home,” he said. “And they were still working, and I feel like that’s unfair that now he passed away and they still working.”

Family and friends marched from the George Washington Carver Shopping Center to Coffee County Courthouse to bring awareness to the case.

Pernell’s family wants to know what happened in the time between His arrest and his hospitalization.

Gerald Griggs, NAACP president, said he stands in solitary with the family.

“We are demanding that the GBI concludes their report. It’s been well over a year at this point, and we’ve heard nothing,” he said. “Usually, the GBI takes 90 days, and they refer the case to the DA’s office. What is taking so long to get access to the information?”

WALB’s Alicia Lewis reached out to the GBI and Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Both said that due to the ongoing investigation, they cannot comment. This statement is from Coffee County Police Chief Shane Edmisten:

