Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

3 arrested in Homerville unlicensed gaming operation

Handcuffs on desk
Handcuffs on desk(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Three women were arrested on Thursday for operating unlicensed gaming operations, according to the Georgia Bureau of investigations (GBI).

On Sep. 8, Gloria Marshall,61, Patricia Thomas, 65 and Lisa Trimble,55, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with operating unlicensed coin-operated amusement machines (COAMS), commercial gambling and keeping a gambling place.

The GBI commercial gambling unit, along with the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, the Homerville Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation executed search warrants at one unlicensed location at 3665 Pearson Highway in Homerville, and one home.

During the investigation, agents discovered an unlicensed business operating COAMS where customers were receiving cash payouts for winning credits.

In Georgia, COAMS must be properly licensed by the Georgia Lottery and credits may only be redeemed for lottery tickets and/or store merchandise.

Marshall faces additional charges of Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Michelle Oliver during her first appearance in September 2017. On Thursday, she was...
Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 4: Friday night football final scores, vote for Play of the Week
Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow.
Albany man indicted in July murder
Jeremiah Bernard White, 35, is described as 5′9 and weighs around 148 pounds.
APD looking for man of interest in double homicide
A wellness check turned into a drug bust where one was arrested.
1 arrested in Albany drug bust

Latest News

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 10-34.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Main Street Park is a well-known park that has received some new renovations.
Popular Moultrie park getting new upgrades
WALB
Parents concerned over field conditions at Albany Area YMCA
WALB
Popular Moultrie park getting new upgrades