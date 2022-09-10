3 arrested in Homerville unlicensed gaming operation

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Three women were arrested on Thursday for operating unlicensed gaming operations, according to the Georgia Bureau of investigations (GBI).

On Sep. 8, Gloria Marshall,61, Patricia Thomas, 65 and Lisa Trimble,55, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with operating unlicensed coin-operated amusement machines (COAMS), commercial gambling and keeping a gambling place.

The GBI commercial gambling unit, along with the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, the Homerville Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation executed search warrants at one unlicensed location at 3665 Pearson Highway in Homerville, and one home.

During the investigation, agents discovered an unlicensed business operating COAMS where customers were receiving cash payouts for winning credits.

In Georgia, COAMS must be properly licensed by the Georgia Lottery and credits may only be redeemed for lottery tickets and/or store merchandise.

Marshall faces additional charges of Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute.

