Week 4: Friday night football schedules

Locker Room Report
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Get your popcorn ready because we got ourselves a mini Super Bowl Friday night for Week 4′s Game of the Week.

Colquitt County will be coming down to Lee County to take on the Trojans.

Game of the Week
  • Colquitt County @ Lee County
GHSA
  • Valdosta @ Warner Robins
  • Lowndes @ East Coweta
  • Thomas County Central @ Chiles
  • Godby @ Cairo
  • Thomasville @ Bainbridge
  • Westover @ Monroe
  • Dougherty @ Hapeville Charter
  • Sumter County @ Crisp County
  • Berrien @ Lanier County
  • Clinch County @ Cook
  • Central @ Worth County
  • Terrell County @ Early County
  • Telfair @ Miller County
  • Brooks County @ Mitchell County
  • Pike County @ Randolph-Clay
  • Carroll @ Seminole County
  • Atkinson County @ Bacon County
  • Irwin County @ Turner County
  • Bleckley County @ Schley County
  • Wilcox County @ Pelham
GIAA
  • Deerfield-Windsor @ SGA
  • Southland @ Gatewood
  • Grace Christian @ Pataula Charter
  • Georgia Christian @ Valwood
  • Tiftarea Academy @ Westfield School
  • Brookwood @ Stratford Academy
  • Sherwood Christian @ Griffin Christian
Saturday games
  • St. Augustine @ Coffee
  • Madison County @ Fitzgerald

