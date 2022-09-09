Week 4: Friday night football schedules

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Get your popcorn ready because we got ourselves a mini Super Bowl Friday night for Week 4′s Game of the Week.

Colquitt County will be coming down to Lee County to take on the Trojans.

Game of the Week

Colquitt County @ Lee County

GHSA

Valdosta @ Warner Robins

Lowndes @ East Coweta

Thomas County Central @ Chiles

Godby @ Cairo

Thomasville @ Bainbridge

Westover @ Monroe

Dougherty @ Hapeville Charter

Sumter County @ Crisp County

Berrien @ Lanier County

Clinch County @ Cook

Central @ Worth County

Terrell County @ Early County

Telfair @ Miller County

Brooks County @ Mitchell County

Pike County @ Randolph-Clay

Carroll @ Seminole County

Atkinson County @ Bacon County

Irwin County @ Turner County

Bleckley County @ Schley County

Wilcox County @ Pelham

GIAA

Deerfield-Windsor @ SGA

Southland @ Gatewood

Grace Christian @ Pataula Charter

Georgia Christian @ Valwood

Tiftarea Academy @ Westfield School

Brookwood @ Stratford Academy

Sherwood Christian @ Griffin Christian

Saturday games

St. Augustine @ Coffee

Madison County @ Fitzgerald

