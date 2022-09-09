Week 4: Friday night football schedules
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Get your popcorn ready because we got ourselves a mini Super Bowl Friday night for Week 4′s Game of the Week.
Colquitt County will be coming down to Lee County to take on the Trojans.
Game of the Week
- Colquitt County @ Lee County
GHSA
- Valdosta @ Warner Robins
- Lowndes @ East Coweta
- Thomas County Central @ Chiles
- Godby @ Cairo
- Thomasville @ Bainbridge
- Westover @ Monroe
- Dougherty @ Hapeville Charter
- Sumter County @ Crisp County
- Berrien @ Lanier County
- Clinch County @ Cook
- Central @ Worth County
- Terrell County @ Early County
- Telfair @ Miller County
- Brooks County @ Mitchell County
- Pike County @ Randolph-Clay
- Carroll @ Seminole County
- Atkinson County @ Bacon County
- Irwin County @ Turner County
- Bleckley County @ Schley County
- Wilcox County @ Pelham
GIAA
- Deerfield-Windsor @ SGA
- Southland @ Gatewood
- Grace Christian @ Pataula Charter
- Georgia Christian @ Valwood
- Tiftarea Academy @ Westfield School
- Brookwood @ Stratford Academy
- Sherwood Christian @ Griffin Christian
Saturday games
- St. Augustine @ Coffee
- Madison County @ Fitzgerald
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.