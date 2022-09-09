Thomasville 9/11 memorial stair climb returns

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In Thomasville on Friday, South Georgians climbed more than 70 stories at the Jackets Nest Stadium.

That number represents the flights climbed by first responders on 9/11. Last year, the event was delayed until November because of the pandemic but this year it made a strong return.

Participants wore lanyards with the names of the 343 first responders lost on that tragic day.

“I’ll know this guy intimately by two weeks from now,” Tyler Bannister, a Thomasville fireman, said referring to the lanyard he got. “I still got mine from last year. It’s hanging from my truck and I’m constantly looking at it.”

First responders had no problem climbing the stairs in full gear to pay their respect.

“There’s nothing like it. It’s an incredible job and it’s incredible to think that there’s been a lot of people that have given their lives for us. I’m honored to be out here,” Joshua Harper, another Thomasville fireman, said.

Harper and Bannister remember September 11, 2001, very well.

“I’m pretty certain we were sitting in 9th-grade homeroom when the first one hit,” Harper said.

Although they are new recruits, they think about the sacrifices of 9/11 while at work.

“When I get tired I look at (the lanyard). They don’t get to go home and see their family at the end of the day. It doesn’t matter how hard this is, I get to go home and see my wife. They don’t,” Bannister said.

Tom Everett, the CEO of Thomasville YMCA, said the more time passes, the more important these events become.

“Our young students, most of them weren’t born. They didn’t live through 9/11. So, to keep that event front and center in our communities and our nation is so important. That (way) we don’t lose sight of the sacrifices,” Everett said.

The youth had a role in the event this year. Thomas County Middle School girls conditioning did the 70-story climb and ran a mile. Other local schools in Thomasville, like Thomas County Central High, also participated.

Everett said the event is a reminder that we need to appreciate first responders every day.

“Those guys and gals do a tremendous job day in and day out locally. Sometimes we don’t do a good enough job by saying thank you,” Everett said.

Justin Daughtry, a Moultrie firefighter, said climbing the stairs in full gear wasn’t something new for him as a first responder.

“We’ve been through a lot of rigorous training. It’s right in that ballpark of what we’re used to. We go into house fires with it on. We’re used to wearing it for hours at a time,” Daughtry said.

Daughtry is 21 years old, so he was born right before the attacks happened. He said he doesn’t remember it, but the attacks still leave an imprint on him almost every day.

“A lot of the things we are taught in recruit school is based on things that happened in 9/11, so we refer back to it a lot,” Daughtry said.

