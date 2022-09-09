Soggy through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with scattered showers moving west-northwest across SGA. Through the evening a few strong storms remain possible along with periods of heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding. Overnight isolated showers become widespread early Saturday. Look for more rain and possible flash flooding on Sunday. Through early week average rainfall 1-2″+.

Rain chances decrease Monday as an early season cold front slides across the region. It’ll be the leading edge of drier air which clears us out for a few days. Tons of sunshine and pleasantly cooler temperatures dive in for a brief taste of fall.

Highs hold mid-upper 80s while lows dip into the mid 60s Wednesday which will be the coolest. Wetter weather returns late week.

In the tropics, Hurricane Earl has moved away from Bermuda. It’s tracking NE over the northcentral Atlantic. The status has changed for two tropical waves in the far eastern Atlantic, which are not expected to develop.

