Princeton University offers free tuition for some families
(CNN) - Students can go to Princeton University for free if their family earns less than $100,000.
The Ivy League school in New Jersey announced a more generous financial aid program Thursday.
Previously, students only qualified if their families made less than $65,000.
Now, most students from families earning less than $100,000 annually will get free tuition, room and board.
Princeton said about 1,500 undergraduates, which is about a quarter of the undergraduate student body, will get this aid.
Also under the new policies, which take effect next fall, more scholarship funding will go to families earning less than $150,000 a year.
Other Ivy League schools have also recently boosted financial aid for their students.
