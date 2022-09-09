Parents concerned over field conditions at Albany Area YMCA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some parents are concerned about the conditions of the Albany Area YMCA soccer fields.

Some parents told WALB News 10 they have issues with things like the grass not being properly maintained, as well as outdated equipment.

Jay Francisco is a soccer coach at the Leesburg YMCA.

He said he has seen many parents leave the YMCA and take their kids to surrounding areas, like Tifton, just to play soccer because he says the registration fees are too high for the poor conditions at the Albany area facilities.

“Thomasville YMCA, Tifton YMCA, Moultrie YCMA. All these other YMCAs throughout our South Georgia region, they have beautiful facilities,” Francisco said. “They don’t lack coaches, they don’t lack equipment. Why has ours been this way for the last 10 years and even before that?”

Some of the major complaints include constant overgrown grass, broken or outdated equipment, no lights at the facilities for night games and missing uniforms.

Francisco said parents have had to pay out of pocket for something that looks similar to the team colors so that their kids could play.

EJ Vereen, left, and Dan Gillan, right, said they are doing their best to create a safe environment for kids and families, but have faced more challenges because of staffing issues. (WALB)

But YMCA officials said they are dealing with issues similar to any other business in this climate.

“Unfortunately, like everything else, it’s delayed shipping. I did talk to the main factory. They are at the company now. They’re screen printing them,” EJ Vereen, Albany Area YCA COO, said. “They will have to get them first thing in the morning before the game starts.”

Francisco also took to Facebook about the conditions of the fields.

“I know that two parents have personally brought their weed eaters to cut where the goals are so that their goalkeeper is able to go in and out of that goal safely,” he said.

CEO Dan Gillan says this is due to the ongoing rain.

“It can rain for a day or two very heavy. And then it takes a day to two days for things to dry out for us to then get back on the lawnmower. And what doesn’t help the whole situation is staffing,” Gillan said.

Gillan and Vereen said they are doing their best to create a safe environment for kids and families, but have faced more challenges because of staffing issues.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.