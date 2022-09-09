Monroe High School remembers 9/11

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marks 21 years since 9/11, and many people are paying tribute remembering the lives lost and praising those first responders who put their lives on the line.

Monroe High School was one of those groups.

Frederick Polite, Monroe High School Principal, said it’s important to have these types of ceremonies not only to remember past events but to teach future generations.

Dozens of Albany and Dougherty County first responders and Officers from the Marine Corps logistics base joined students, faculty and staff to reflect.

Students in the ROTC junior color guard first presented the flags, after attendees watched in silence as the video of the 9/11 attack played.

Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives and around 25,000 were injured.

Zamora Everett, 10th Grader at Monroe High School, said it’s those numbers that leave her feeling both angry and sad.

Zamora Everett is a 10th Grader At Monroe. (WALB)

“I don’t know if I wanna feel angry or sad. Angry because we’re a wonderful country. Why would they attack us? Also, sad because so many people lost their lives and there was really nothing we could do to stop it or prevent it,” said Everett.

Polite said he remembers exactly what he was doing at the time of the attack

“I remember sitting at my desk at Worth County Middle School. I turned on the tv and saw the plane crash. My heart just started beating fast, chills went through my body,” Polite said.

He said it’s these types of ceremonies that will help kids understand the effect 9/11 had on the country.

“They may not remember the things that happened, but this is a history lesson to understand the importance of first responders in our military and how they serve and protect us,” Polite said.

He said watching the attack takes him back to that day.

Frederick Polite is the Monroe High School Principal. (WALB)

“The same chills just went through me. I just remember sitting there and seeing the planes crash and wondering what’s next, is there another attack? How do we combat this?” Polite said.

He also recognized first responders in the room for helping Albany through the flood of ‘94 the 2017 tornadoes and Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Uysel Inman, a retired US air force master sergeant, said at the time he was teaching at Monroe High School and that day is something he will never forget.

“I was teaching a class when my wife called and said look at the tv. I ran to the back room to watch television whenever the second plane hit the building. It was devastating. I was in awe (and) disbelief. Who would attack us?” said Inman.

MSGT Uysel Inman is a Paraprofessional At JRTOC. (WALB)

Inman said something he noticed was how patriotism brought Americans together.

″We are also divided right now, and it took a tragedy like that to unite us. There was no black, no white, we were all Americans, and that’s what we got to get back to,” said Inman.

