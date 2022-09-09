Judge rules recall petition against Cordele City Chairman is valid

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Crisp County judge has ruled a recall petition against Cordele City Chairman Joshua Deriso is legally sufficient.

Trae Sims, a Cordele resident, started the petition in July.

The judge ruled that “probable cause exists to believe that the alleged facts cited in the recall petition are true”.

This means that Sims will have 27 days left to get the rest of the signatures for his petition.

Sims must get 30% of the 5,923 eligible voters at the time Deriso was elected. That is a total of 1,974 valid signatures from eligible voters.

At last check, Sims had 500 signatures before the lawsuit called the validity of the application into question.

