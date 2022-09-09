Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Judge rules recall petition against Cordele City Chairman is valid

The residents want Joshua Deriso removed from the helm of the city commission.
The residents want Joshua Deriso removed from the helm of the city commission.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Crisp County judge has ruled a recall petition against Cordele City Chairman Joshua Deriso is legally sufficient.

Trae Sims, a Cordele resident, started the petition in July.

The judge ruled that “probable cause exists to believe that the alleged facts cited in the recall petition are true”.

This means that Sims will have 27 days left to get the rest of the signatures for his petition.

Sims must get 30% of the 5,923 eligible voters at the time Deriso was elected. That is a total of 1,974 valid signatures from eligible voters.

At last check, Sims had 500 signatures before the lawsuit called the validity of the application into question.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wellness check turned into a drug bust where one was arrested.
1 arrested in Albany drug bust
File Photo: Michelle Oliver during her first appearance in September 2017. On Thursday, she was...
Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial
23-year-old Lacambria Toomer.
‘I just want to hear her voice’: Family searching for missing Albany mother
Jeremiah Bernard White, 35, is described as 5′9 and weighs around 148 pounds.
APD looking for man of interest in double homicide
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

File Photo: Michelle Oliver during her first appearance in September 2017. On Thursday, she was...
Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial
Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow.
Albany man indicted in July murder
Surveillance video regarding the 2020 election shows pro-Trump operatives at a Georgia...
Computer experts urge Georgia to replace voting machines
Chairman Deriso representing himself.
Cordele city chairman and resident petitioning to remove him debate in court