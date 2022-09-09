Ask the Expert
Game of the Week: Colquitt County @ Lee County

Lee County Highschool Football game also known as the Trojans.
Lee County Highschool Football game also known as the Trojans.(Source: WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Get your popcorn ready because we got ourselves a mini super bowl Friday night for our game of the week.

Colquitt County will be coming down to Lee County to take on the Trojans.

Both teams undefeated and highly ranked in the state, and looking to show who’s the top dog in South Georgia.

Packers head coach Sean Calhoun talked about the 2015 matchup and Trojans head coach Dean Fabrizio broke how this game benefit them in the future.

“We know it’s going to be slam packed. I don’t know if they still do it but I know the team ran out to like 6 or 7 Harley Davidson bikes and it was wild. I think the score of that game was a little misleading. They scored first and was up 7 nothing. I think it was a 15 to 10 game late in the 2nd quarter. Some things just kind of went our way late. Score was indictive of how tight it was. These games are tight. I’ve been telling our team to be ready for a four quarter battle, a four quarter war, and that’s what we better be ready for mentally and physically” said Calhoun.

“It gets you in that atmosphere and when you’re in a big game atmosphere like that, being able to block everything out and focus on the moment at hand is key. And the more you go through those atmospheres. The more you’re in that kind of situation, the easier it is. So going through this will definitely help in the future in any region or playoff type games” said Fabrizio.

Be sure to tune in to WALB News 10 at 5 & 6 on Friday night to see live interviews with both teams before kickoff.

