Coyote found hiding in family’s bathroom

The coyote managed to slip inside the home around 4 a.m. through the front door while the...
The coyote managed to slip inside the home around 4 a.m. through the front door while the family was packing up their vehicle to hit the road for a trip, police explained.(Trenton Police Department Facebook page)
By Jared Goffinet and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – Police in Ohio made an unusual discovery Friday morning while responding to a public assist call.

Officers found a coyote hiding behind the toilet in a family’s bathroom, the Trenton Police Department said on Facebook.

Police received a call around 5:15 a.m. from the family, saying the animal was in the bathroom and they didn’t want to get near it.

The coyote managed to slip inside the home around 4 a.m. through the front door while the family was packing up their vehicle to hit the road for a trip, police explained.

Officers safely removed the coyote and released him outside unharmed.

The coyote was released outside after officers found him hiding behind the toilet in the...
The coyote was released outside after officers found him hiding behind the toilet in the family’s first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook.(Trenton Police Department Facebook page)

