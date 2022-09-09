Ask the Expert
Albany man indicted in July murder

Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow.
Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow.(Dougherty County Jail)
By Jim Wallace
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was indicted this week for a murder that happened in July, according to Doughtery District Attorney Greg Edwards.

Rolando Frazier, 43, was indicted by the Grand Jury for the death of 32-year-old Ethan Barlow.

Fraizer is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

On July 19, Police said Barlow was shot multiple times in the 100 block of North Central Street.

In 2014, Frazier was also convicted on charges of conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for involvement in a gang shooting targeting a police officer.

Prosecutors said Frazier was part of the East Side Mafia Family gang. During a police crackdown on gangs, prosecutors said Frazier fired six to 10 shots from a rifle into an Albany Police car.

The officer inside the car was not hurt.

Frazier is now being held in the Dougherty County jail.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

