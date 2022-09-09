Ask the Expert
Official: 5 found dead in northeastern Maryland home

A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.(Source: WJZ/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — A spokesman for a northeastern Maryland sheriff’s office says deputies called to a home for a report of a shooting have found five bodies.

The Cecil Whig reports that Cecil County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes says five people were found dead inside the home on a cul-de-sac in Elk Mills on Friday morning.

Holmes says deputies were called to the home just after 9 a.m. and made entry to find the bodies.

He says officials received a report that multiple people were shot.

Holmes says investigators are still inside the house. He says there’s no threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

