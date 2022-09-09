3 enter guilty pleas in Southwest Ga. cases involving firearms, heroin, meth

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three Southwest Georgia people entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court this week in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms.

Alexander Brown, Sr., 48, of Albany, pleaded guilty to the distribution of heroin. Brown faces a maximum of 30 years in prison to be followed by at least six years of supervised release and a $2,000,000 fine.

According to Brown’s plea agreement and court records, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation began investigating Brown in an undercover capacity in January 2021 for distributing heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said multiple recorded purchases of narcotics from Brown occurred during the course of the investigation.

On Sept. 15, 2021, an undercover agent went to Brown’s apartment on Maryland Drive in Albany.

Brown offered to get the agent fully automatic AR-15 rifles which he described as ghost guns without serial numbers, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said Brown showed the undercover agent what he was selling and sold them heroin.

On Oct. 14, 2021, GBI and FBI agents jointly purchased a rifle from Brown at a residence on Askew Drive in Dawson. He was taken into custody on Nov. 2, 2021.

Agents recovered $12,000, along with drug distribution paraphernalia and heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl. Brown has a criminal history with convictions in Dougherty County including a conviction for possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Antoine Robert Shell, 33, of Albany, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Shell faces a maximum of 10 years imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

According to court records, an Albany woman reported to police in February that she heard gunshots while inside her home and saw a man holding a gun with a long magazine, shooting at an adult and a child on a 4-wheeler on the 2300 block of Madison Street.

Police found two spent .40 caliber shell casings in the street and spotted the suspect, Shell, and chased him on foot. Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted in the pursuit and Shell was safely detained.

Shell’s bookbag contained a Glock, Model 22, .40 caliber pistol with an extended 30-round magazine and 26 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, along with multiple bags of marijuana, a digital scale and plastic bags.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Shell has a lengthy criminal history including convictions for aggravated assault for shooting someone and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in Dougherty County, as well as possession of a firearm by a felon in Cobb County.

Terry Allen Harris, Jr., 37, of Moultrie, also pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Harris faces a minimum mandatory term of 15 years up to a maximum of life imprisonment and a $10,000,000 fine.

According to court documents, Harris led Crisp County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed chase on June 24, 2020, after deputies attempted to pull him over for speeding.

Police said Harris exited the interstate, with speeds over 100 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone, driving on the wrong side of the road and performing other dangerous maneuvers before crashing his car into a birdbath and a tree on home property.

When agents approached the car, they observed the magazine of a semi-automatic pistol at Harris’ feet. Harris was taken into custody; a search of the vehicle recovered a Glock 19 Gen4 9mm pistol, seven bags of suspected marijuana, grinders, ledgers, a digital scale, an Altoids can containing approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine and some LSD, 59 rounds of ammunition, three extra magazines and $11,821.

Harris has multiple prior serious felonies, including a prior conviction for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Harris had been previously released from federal prison on May 20, 2020.

