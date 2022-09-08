Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The verdict was reached Thursday afternoon in the trial of a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany.

Michelle Oliver was found guilty on all counts. She will be sentenced on Friday.

After the verdict, Oliver lashed out in court in her own defense. She represented herself at the trial.

She was charged with racketeering, 61 counts of exploitation or neglect of a disabled person and one count of operating an unlicensed personal care home and was arrested in September 2017.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

