Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign.

On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro Atlanta with former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.

Also on Friday, Abrams will participate in a conversation with radio host and TV personality Charlamagne tha God, along with rapper 21 Savage, and attorney Francys Johnson. The conversation, according to Abrams’ campaign, will be focused on Black men in Georgia, along with the candidate’s plans to create jobs, fully fund education, restore free technical college and address Georgia’s affordable housing crisis.

On Saturday, Kemp and his family will tailgate with UGA college Republicans in Athens prior to UGA’s home football opener.

On Saturday, Abrams will be in Austell and Augusta. Earlier this week, Abrams held “One Georgia” events in Valdosta, Waycross and Eatonton.

Kemp and Abrams are competing in what is arguably the nation’s most watched gubernatorial race. They faced each other in 2018 in a contest to succeed outgoing Gov. Nathan Deal, who was constitutionally prohibited from seeking a third term.

Kemp narrowly defeated Abrams by only a few thousand votes, a defeat Abrams has yet to acknowledge.

Abrams is again seeking to become the nation’s first African American female governor, but has been trailing Kemp most of the summer in many polls.

