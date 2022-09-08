Moultrie mission house set to open

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Moultrie organization is aiming to help women change their direction in life.

“CrossroadsForHer” is the first of its kind for women in Colquitt County.

The organization wants to help women who have been caught up in the legal system, or women finding themselves in a difficult situation.

Linda Berl and Darlene Cox are both the Co-founders of CrossroadsForHer and said the mission house is not a homeless shelter, but rather, a permanent place to live for three to six months.

“It’ll be women that are 18 and over and we won’t be able to take women with children. We are not set up for that. But I did find out from the new director at DFCS, that with our success, she feels like it will help with the overcrowding with the foster care system, which is definitely overcrowded like many places,” said Berl.

Linda Berl is the Vice President and Co-founder of the Crossroadsforher Ministry. (Source: WALB)

Residents will also be encouraged to get a job, and receive spiritual counseling.

Vanessa Morris, volunteer at CrossroadsForHer, said because of a house like this, she was able to become a positive part of society.

“I’m so excited about this ministry in what it is going to do for the women that are to come. In 2005, I was given a similar opportunity to be in a home that changed my life. I’ve been clean for 17 years now a wife and a mother,” said Morris.

The mission house plans to open sometime in early 2023. Right now, they need female volunteers and continued financial support to get things up and running.

Berl said statistics by the Southeast Corrections show the need to start a program like the mission house.

“I found out an amazing statistic from somebody that works in that area and probation that 40% in Colquitt County, 40% of people that are out on probation, they end up violating their probation for one of two reasons,” she said. “First is they can’t provide permanent housing on their form and second is that they don’t have transportation to make their meeting with the probation officer.”

To learn more information, or to become a volunteer for Crossroads For Her, click here.

