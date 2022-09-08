Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Man arrested in Texas on Lee Co. child sexual exploitation charges

Manuel Adames, Jr., 62, is facing two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of...
Manuel Adames, Jr., 62, is facing two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of obscene internet contact with a minor charges after he is extradited to Georgia. The sheriff’s office said he is currently in a Texas jail on giving false information charges.(Source: Nolan County Jail)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in Texas in connection to inappropriate social media communication with a 12-year-old in Lee County, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Manuel Adames, Jr., 62, is facing two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of obscene internet contact with a minor after he is extradited to Georgia.

The sheriff’s office said he is currently in a Texas jail for giving false information charges.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit said a six-week-long investigation started in July after the parents of the 12-year-old “intercepted cellular phone communication between their child and an unknown perpetrator the child met through social media.”

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Peacock’s defense counsel filed an appeal for his conviction, arguing a case of...
Convictions upheld for man in Moultrie mass murder case
23-year-old Lacambria Toomer.
‘I just want to hear her voice’: Family searching for missing Albany mother
A wellness check turned into a drug bust where one was arrested.
1 arrested in Albany drug bust
City leaders said the former Rite Aid building was initially purchased with plans to turn it...
What is going at the old Rite Aid in Albany?
Tempress Johnson, 35, was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to...
Former Calhoun State Prison officer sentenced in prison contraband smuggling

Latest News

Lowndes County
Lowndes Co. middle school locked down following threat
The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on June 30, 2022. The 28...
Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names
WALb
Moultrie mission house set to open