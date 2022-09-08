Man arrested in Texas on Lee Co. child sexual exploitation charges

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in Texas in connection to inappropriate social media communication with a 12-year-old in Lee County, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Manuel Adames, Jr., 62, is facing two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of obscene internet contact with a minor after he is extradited to Georgia.

The sheriff’s office said he is currently in a Texas jail for giving false information charges.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit said a six-week-long investigation started in July after the parents of the 12-year-old “intercepted cellular phone communication between their child and an unknown perpetrator the child met through social media.”

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

