Lowndes Co. middle school locked down following threat

Lowndes County
Lowndes County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A written threat at Pine Grove Middle School prompted the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) to evacuate students and investigate the threat Thursday morning, according to Lowndes County Schools.

The threat was discovered written on the bathroom wall at the middle school.

School officials said the building was evacuated and is being searched at this time.

Students are safe, and classes will resume as soon as the building has been cleared by LCSO.

Pine Grove Elementary School is also on lockdown. Lowndes Couty School administrators and the sheriff’s office are currently on site.

“We are thankful we can always count on the expeditious response of the LCSO and appreciate their support. We hold anyone who makes a threat to any of our schools accountable at the highest level. Student and staff safety will always be our top priority. Thank you for entrusting your student in our care,” said Sandra Wilcher, Lowndes County assistant superintendent of student services.

