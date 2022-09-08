Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Judge approves $2.46 billion Boy Scouts reorganization plan

FILE – More than 80,000 men have claimed they were abused as children by troop leaders around...
FILE – More than 80,000 men have claimed they were abused as children by troop leaders around the country.(Credit: Boy Scouts of America)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved a $2.46 billion reorganization plan proposed by the Boy Scouts of America, which would allow it to continue operating while compensating tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in scouting.

Though legal hurdles remain, the ruling by Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Delaware marked an important milestone for the BSA, which sought bankruptcy protection more than two years ago to stave off a flood of lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse by Scout leaders and volunteers.

Lawyers for some of the victims said the amount an individual survivor may receive from the bankruptcy plan depends on multiple factors relating to the abuse. They said in a statement that funds for the settlement would come from Boy Scouts of America, local councils, insurers and organizations that have chartered scouting troops and activities, including Catholic institutions and parishes.

More than 80,000 men have filed claims, saying they were abused as children by troop leaders around the country.

“Credit to the courageous survivors that this breakthrough in child and scouting safety has been achieved,” said attorney Jeff Anderson, whose firm represented over 800 Boy Scout abuse survivors.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Peacock’s defense counsel filed an appeal for his conviction, arguing a case of...
Convictions upheld for man in Moultrie mass murder case
23-year-old Lacambria Toomer.
‘I just want to hear her voice’: Family searching for missing Albany mother
A wellness check turned into a drug bust where one was arrested.
1 arrested in Albany drug bust
City leaders said the former Rite Aid building was initially purchased with plans to turn it...
What is going at the old Rite Aid in Albany?
Jeremiah Bernard White, 35, is described as 5′9 and weighs around 148 pounds.
APD looking for man of interest in double homicide

Latest News

78-year-old man hikes Appalachian Trail after his wife dies to help church convert to solar...
78-year-old walks the Appalachian Trail after wife of 57 years dies
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of...
Hurricane Kay makes landfall on Mexico’s Baja peninsula
File Photo: Michelle Oliver during her first appearance in September 2017. On Thursday, she was...
Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial
Downtown Cairo has seen multiple businesses open in just the past year and a half.
Female business owners thriving in downtown Cairo
In 2022 Lee County has taken more than 30,000 calls.
Lee Co. 911 center gets improvements