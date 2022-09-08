Heavy rain and flash flooding through Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed along a stall front Thursday afternoon. There have been several flash flood advisories but no flash flooding reported. Overnight light rain continues becoming likely around sunrise into the afternoon. Expect periods of heavy rain and isolated strong to severe storms Friday. Flash flooding remains possible tomorrow and through the weekend. If you’re in low lying areas or near creeks and streams that rise with heavy rain keep a watchful eye and be prepared to move to higher ground if necessary.

Not a washout but wet through the weekend. Have a backup for your outdoors plans.

Rain chances drop and move out as an early season cold front ushers drier air into the region. Sunny and pleasantly delightful with a cool crisp fall-like airmass into midweek. Highs hold in the mid 80s while lows drop into the mid-upper 60s with lower humidity.

In the tropics, Hurricane Danielle continues its track in the north Atlantic. Hurricane Earl tracks east of Bermuda with heavy rain and high surfs but no direct impact. There’re two tropical waves in the far eastern Atlantic that will likely develop and bears watching. Otherwise no tropical threat for the lower 48 over the next 7 days.

