Georgia-based sound, engineering company investing $40M in Thomas Co. expansion

Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County and create 88 new jobs.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia-based company is investing millions of dollars and almost 100 new jobs in Thomas County.

Troy Acoustics Corporation (TAC) will invest almost $40 million in a new manufacturing facility in Thomas County and create 88 new jobs.

TAC creates sound wall systems that are used in highway noise barriers broadcasting and film production facilities, animal shelters, shooting ranges and general industry purposes.

The company is based in Brunswick.

“We’re excited about building our facility in Thomasville,” Bill Bergiadis, Troy Acoustics CEO and founder, said. “Everything from the skilled labor pool to the locally sourced raw materials we need to the wonderful local support we’ve received adds up to a winning formula for Troy.”

Thomasville Payroll Development Authority CEO and President Shelley Zorn said the authority has been working with Troy Acoustics since January 2020 and that “we couldn’t ask for a better outcome.”

“In early 2023, Red Hills Business Park will welcome its newest tenant as construction begins, and workers will begin to fill the facility in 2024. The products made in Thomas County will go on to support economic growth across the state,” Zorn said.

Thomasville Mayor Jay Flowers said the city is thrilled to welcome TAC and that it is a perfect fit for Red Hill Business Park.

“The City of Thomasville is dedicated to supporting the new facility through utility services, ranging from water and sewage to electric and fiber. We look forward to the long partnership this support sets in motion,” Flowers said.

“Georgia-based companies like Troy Acoustics are creating industry-changing products and technologies,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. “That’s why we’re so glad to see it expand here in the best state for business, just like other employers that know they can find the hardworking talent and business-friendly environment needed for success here in the Peach State.”

