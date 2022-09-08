Ask the Expert
Coach of the week: Byron Slack

Cook head football coach Byron Slack just wants his team to improved after each game and stick to the plan(WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Our coach of the week is none other than Cook head football coach Byron Slack.

He was able to lead the hornets to a 32-28 victory over Brooks County after they were down 21-6.

This was the hornets first win over the Trojans since 2010.

Coach Slack talked about his favorite coaching moment in the game.

”We kicked a field goal there and we tried to go for two one time and we ended up settling on kicking it and I think that just gave our kids some confidence and I put it in the offense hands and they went out there and put the game on ice for us and the defense went out there and finished it off. Just the confidence that I was able to have in the kids through their play was my biggest coaching moment” said Slack.

The hornets will host Clinch County this Friday night at 7:30pm .

