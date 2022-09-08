Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

APD still looking for answers after woman strangled to death

Police are renewing calls for information in connection to the death of Shannon Hammock, 45....
Police are renewing calls for information in connection to the death of Shannon Hammock, 45. She was found dead on West Residence Avenue in mid-August.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help getting a killer off the streets.

Police are renewing calls for information in connection to the death of Shannon Hammock, 45. She was found dead on West Residence Avenue in mid-August.

Hammock lost her life in a heinous crime after she was strangled to death, and now, police are looking for answers.

The homeowner found Hammock in his house, according to APD.

Terrance Bryant is an investigator with the Albany Police Department.
Terrance Bryant is an investigator with the Albany Police Department.(Source: WALB)

“She was beaten severely, and as a result of that, she was left in someone’s house deceased. We are actively working on this case, trying to find any person of interest and the suspects. We’ve interviewed several people to represent this case,” Terrance Bryant, an APD investigator, said.

Police said Hammock was sleeping in someone else’s home, and she was abducted from that location and taken to the home where she was killed.

APD officials did not disclose the location of where Hammock was sleeping.

Police have identified a person of interest but they are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Peacock’s defense counsel filed an appeal for his conviction, arguing a case of...
Convictions upheld for man in Moultrie mass murder case
23-year-old Lacambria Toomer.
‘I just want to hear her voice’: Family searching for missing Albany mother
A wellness check turned into a drug bust where one was arrested.
1 arrested in Albany drug bust
City leaders said the former Rite Aid building was initially purchased with plans to turn it...
What is going at the old Rite Aid in Albany?
Jeremiah Bernard White, 35, is described as 5′9 and weighs around 148 pounds.
APD looking for man of interest in double homicide

Latest News

File Photo: Michelle Oliver during her first appearance in September 2017. On Thursday, she was...
Verdict reached in Albany elderly expliotation trial
WALB
Lee Co. 911 Center dialing in on upgrades
Lowndes County
Lowndes Co. middle school locked down following threat
The Georgia special chicken and pork smoked sausages were produced on June 30, 2022. The 28...
Sausage produced in Valdosta being recalled