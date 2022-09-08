APD still looking for answers after woman strangled to death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help getting a killer off the streets.

Police are renewing calls for information in connection to the death of Shannon Hammock, 45. She was found dead on West Residence Avenue in mid-August.

Hammock lost her life in a heinous crime after she was strangled to death, and now, police are looking for answers.

The homeowner found Hammock in his house, according to APD.

Terrance Bryant is an investigator with the Albany Police Department. (Source: WALB)

“She was beaten severely, and as a result of that, she was left in someone’s house deceased. We are actively working on this case, trying to find any person of interest and the suspects. We’ve interviewed several people to represent this case,” Terrance Bryant, an APD investigator, said.

Police said Hammock was sleeping in someone else’s home, and she was abducted from that location and taken to the home where she was killed.

APD officials did not disclose the location of where Hammock was sleeping.

Police have identified a person of interest but they are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

