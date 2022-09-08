Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

APD looking for man of interest in double homicide

Jeremiah Bernard White, 35, is described as 5′9 and weighs around 148 pounds.
Jeremiah Bernard White, 35, is described as 5′9 and weighs around 148 pounds.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a man they say is a person of interest in the double homicide on West Mercer Avenue on Aug. 15.

Alonzo Jones and Keshawn Griffin were the victims.

Jeremiah Bernard White, 35, is described as 5′9 and weighs around 148 pounds.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City leaders said the former Rite Aid building was initially purchased with plans to turn it...
What is going at the old Rite Aid in Albany?
Jeffrey Peacock’s defense counsel filed an appeal for his conviction, arguing a case of...
Convictions upheld for man in Moultrie mass murder case
Tempress Johnson, 35, was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to...
Former Calhoun State Prison officer sentenced in prison contraband smuggling
The Dougherty County District Attorney's Office is asking for help finding Ricky Hall.
Dougherty DA’s Office needs help finding this man
Outside of the Albany mall.
Here’s what you think the Albany Mall needs

Latest News

“CrossroadsForHer” is an organization that wants to help women change their direction. This...
Moultrie mission house set to open
A wellness check turned into a drug bust where one was arrested.
1 arrested in Albany drug bust
1 arrested in Albany drug bust
1 arrested in Albany drug bust
Red Speed cameras cited 3,000 people during the first week of school.
City of Albany considers new appeal process for speed cameras