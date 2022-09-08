APD looking for man of interest in double homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is looking for a man they say is a person of interest in the double homicide on West Mercer Avenue on Aug. 15.

Alonzo Jones and Keshawn Griffin were the victims.

Jeremiah Bernard White, 35, is described as 5′9 and weighs around 148 pounds.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

