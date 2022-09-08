1 arrested in Albany drug bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is behind bars after police responded to her apartment in August and discovered drugs, according to Albany Police Department (APD).

On Aug. 30, officers responded to 509 North Apartments in reference to a suspicious person.

Dispatch advised officers that the suspect had several active warrants and gunshots were fired at the location.

Upon arrival, officers knocked on the door at the location several times before conducting a welfare check. Corena Austin, 26, was inside the residence and she advised officers she was asleep and lived alone.

While inside the home, officers found Marijuana, a money counter and a digital scale in the kitchen.

In a search warrant, officers found 19.1 pounds of Marijuana, 24.7 grams of Ecstasy pills, Two handguns, one of which was reported stolen, a Money Counter and a Sealer.

Austin was arrested and taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

She is charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of schedule I with the intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of drug-related objects.

