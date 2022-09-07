‘We shall not be a scapegoat for failed leadership’: Adel residents want answers in utility bill issues

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - People in Adel are still fighting for answers about their utility bill, an ongoing fight they took to city leaders in a protest.

People in Adel are upset. And they said they’re paying the price for a problem they didn’t make and that the city government is failing them.

Many took to a peaceful protest and said the city failed to include them in the planning process before changes to their utility bills.

Treva Gear is a native of Adel. She said she loves her hometown and doesn't appreciate the way the city is treating its residents. (Source: WALB)

“Planning involves sitting, talking, discussing, asking questions being an active participant,” said Treva Gear, an Adel native. “We were not active participants. And therefore, I’m here to say that we shall not be a scapegoat for failed leadership in the city council and city government.”

There were tons of questions they want answers to.

“Now if bills are always correct, they usually show you what your usage is all year. Am I correct?” said Jetta Taylor, an Adel resident, said. “In the December billing, I don’t have a recording for my 12,000 gallons of water that were used. It skips a month. I need some questions answered and I also would like for you guys to consider adjusting my water bill.”

This is a resident's bill that shows the city said she used 12,000 gallons, but can't provide a breakdown of how. (Source: WALB)

Some say they feel they’re being monopolized because they can’t choose a utility company. Especially since they say they don’t know how much they’re actually paying per kilowatt.

“When you get your light bill, the price of the kilowatt should be on the light bill. That’s one of the only things missing on the light bill,“ said Chris Martin, another Adel resident. “I mean, they don’t have a choice. But if everybody had a choice — Georgia Power, Colquitt EMC — they get to choose.”

Adel leaders said this utility bill issue is a long process.

The city has some technical issues going on with its billing system.

Mayr Buddy Duke said the billing system got delayed. Therefore, the computer program had to be rewritten, causing a long delay.

“The billing process is quite complicated and actually it starts with your oldest bill to be sent out. And in order to generate that oldest bill, they have to go through the computations and the computer programming for the water, sewer, electric, and gas and get them from their meters or their readings into a billing piece of paper,” Duke said.

Duke said he wants people to know the city doesn’t have any control over who they purchase their utilities from.

“The utility provider for certain areas will remain that provider from here on,” Duke said. “At the time the city of Adel had a provider, MEAC, and they took the city limits at the time to be the providing limits for the City of Adel.”

WALB News 10 asked Duke if the issues will ever change.

“People want to just choose their provider and that’s not something that can happen in the State of Georgia. And that was set forth by the state legislature in 1976. You’d have to ask the current legislators if they could do that. I can’t say that it can’t be done, but it would be difficult,” Duke said.

Duke said because of reasoning outside of the city council’s control, they had to pick up the bills where they left off.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.