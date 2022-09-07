Ask the Expert
Sisters who survived Holocaust die days apart in Alabama

The women were born in Germany and were girls when Adolf Hitler rose to power in the 1930s
The women were born in Germany and were girls when Adolf Hitler rose to power in the 1930s(Cropped August Brill / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Two sisters who survived the Holocaust as girls and moved to the United States afterward died just days apart in their adopted home of Alabama. The Alabama Holocaust Education Center says Ruth Scheuer Siegler died Saturday at the age of 95. Her sister, Ilse Scheuer Nathan, died 10 days earlier at the age of 98.

The women were born in Germany and were girls when Adolf Hitler rose to power in the 1930s. After losing their parents and older brother in the Holocaust but surviving Nazi death camps themselves, the two women were inseparable.

An official with the education center says Ruth was ready to go after Ilse died.

