Reward in Nigel Brown case even closer to $20K

Nigel Brown was 9 years old when he was shot and killed.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting death of an Albany 9-year-old has increased once again.

The reward for information in Nigel Brown’s death has increased to $18,561.

Brown was killed in an Albany drive-by shooting while he was sleeping in his bed in August 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TPS.

