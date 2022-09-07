Reward in Nigel Brown case even closer to $20K

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting death of an Albany 9-year-old has increased once again.

The reward for information in Nigel Brown’s death has increased to $18,561.

Brown was killed in an Albany drive-by shooting while he was sleeping in his bed in August 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TPS.

