Reward in Nigel Brown case even closer to $20K
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting death of an Albany 9-year-old has increased once again.
The reward for information in Nigel Brown’s death has increased to $18,561.
Brown was killed in an Albany drive-by shooting while he was sleeping in his bed in August 2021.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TPS.
