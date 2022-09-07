New construction incentives project encourages new businesses in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioners will be starting a new construction incentives project.

The goal of the construction incentives project is to encourage developers, investors and contractors to bring their business to the Good Life City.

“There are some developers who are very interested in what we’ve got and some that are already talking to city staff,” Albany City Commissioner, Chad Warbington, said.

The city’s goal is to lower the number of vacant lots in the city so that spaces are available for incoming developments

The new project will hopefully reduce the number of vacant lots. (Source: WALB)

“One of our priorities is trying to figure out how to have an equitable, positive incentives program to encourage new housing development,” Warbington said.

The commission is in the early stages of creating the project, but the commission is anticipating sources for funding once the project is finished.

“So there’s gonna be some financial challenges in terms of appraisals, financing and really just making it attractive to investors,” Warbington said.

The policies for the project are expected to be finished by the end of this year, but the city won’t see any new businesses until the following year. Part of the project will also offer mortgage assistance, like help with down payments once the project is up and running.

