Man goes ‘full dad mode’ after teen sees peepers at her window

By Courtney King and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - Police in Kentucky are searching for two people accused of peeping into a teenage girl’s bedroom.

The victim’s father, who prefers to remain anonymous, told WXIX he’s bothered by what happened.

“Stay away from my daughter’s bedroom window,” he said.

The father was inside his Fort Thomas home around 10 p.m. Saturday when he says the suspects startled his daughter.

“I was in the basement doing laundry, and I heard my daughter scream, ‘Daddy!’ really loud. Then, maybe a half a second after that, my dog, a 90-pound German shepherd, started going crazy,” the father said.

The father rushed to his daughter’s room.

“She told me she had a man looking through her window,” he said. “I didn’t hesitate. I called the police and started to walk around the perimeter of my yard.”

He didn’t find anything, but his Ring camera caught the two suspects, possibly minors, coming up to the house and then walking away. The father says one of the suspects left his cell phone there and later came back for it.

“I was definitely concerned, and I went full dad mode,” the father said. “Whether it was a teenager or an adult, they don’t need to be looking through my daughter’s window.”

The father said neither he nor his daughter recognized the suspects. He also said neighbors told him they saw the suspects knocking on doors. One neighbor reported missing hubcaps from their car.

“I guess they’re up to no good,” he said. “Shenanigans.”

If you have any information on who the people in the video may be, Fort Thomas police ask you to call Campbell County Dispatch at (859) 547-3100.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

