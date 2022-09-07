Lawsuit against City of Albany in death of ASU football player settled

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany has settled with the family of an Albany State University student killed by a bus on campus, paying them $500,000.

Albany State University sophomore Adonis Butler was killed when struck by a City of Albany transit bus on the campus in November 2021. A linebacker on the ASU football team, Butler was on a marked crosswalk when hit.

In the settlement agreement, the City of Albany claims no admission of wrongdoing.

The $500,000 settlement ends all potential civil claims against the city. According to city officials, Albany has self-insured retention of $150,000, before their insurance policy pays the rest.

Butler’s mother, Diana Ross, told WALB News 10 that she intended to use parts of the settlement to start a scholarship fund at Butler’s high school.

WALB News 10 has requested a statement from the family on their settlement with the City of Albany, but they have not responded yet.

The City of Albany bus driver involved has been charged with two misdemeanors. Officials with the District Attorney’s Office said Sylvia Tellis was charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

