Heavy rain and flash flooding possible

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy and virtually dry across #SGA Wednesday afternoon. Through early evening isolated showers are possible. Over the next 24 hours tropical moisture increases and so does chances of rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely Thursday afternoon and evening. This kicks off an extended period of wet weather which last through the weekend.

Deep tropical moisture brings widespread showers and thunderstorms, with periods of heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding Thursday through Sunday. Not a washout but you’ll want a backup for your outdoors plans.

Early next week a cold front slides south with drier air gradually moving into SGA. Full sunshine is back Wednesday with a cool crisp fall-like airmass. Look for below average temperatures to hold with highs low-mid 80s while lows drop from the low 70s into the mid-upper 60s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Danielle soon to be post-tropical in the north Atlantic. Hurricane Earl will near Bermuda with indirect impact. There’re two tropical waves in the far eastern Atlantic that will likely develop and bears watching. Otherwise no tropical threat for the lower 48 over the next 7 days.

