More clouds today with slight rain chances. Widespread showers and storms overtake us for the 2nd half of the work week with heavy rainfall. That will last through the weekend. High temps fall into the lower side of the 80s. Next week the first Fall Cold front arrives Tuesday. That will cool are lows well into the 60s and drops humidity and rain chances too.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.