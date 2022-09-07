Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Wet weather returns. Rain will be heavy Friday-Sunday
We're beginning this morning mild with cloudy skies. 73 degrees cloudy and 83 at 11 o'clock at nine at 3pm. And then at four with a slight chance of a shower st
By Chris Zelman
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
More clouds today with slight rain chances. Widespread showers and storms overtake us for the 2nd half of the work week with heavy rainfall. That will last through the weekend. High temps fall into the lower side of the 80s. Next week the first Fall Cold front arrives Tuesday. That will cool are lows well into the 60s and drops humidity and rain chances too.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

