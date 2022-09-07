Ask the Expert
Douglas sisters pregnant at same time, with same gender, same due date

Two sisters out of Douglas are pregnant at the same time, carrying the same gender and they also have the same due date.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Two sisters out of Douglas are pregnant at the same time, carrying the same gender and they also have the same due date.

Although one sister went through a major surgery not knowing about her pregnancy, the two are happy to be sharing this experience with each other.

Madison Morales and Angeleana Bedgood said they were stunned when they found out their good news. It wasn’t until Morales was admitted to the hospital after experiencing abdominal pain that she found out.

“I was having pain and I didn’t know it was a baby,” Morales said. “The crazy thing about hers is she got surgery to get her appendix removed and she was pregnant at the same time. That’s crazy.”

Madison was six weeks when she found out about her baby. However, the family knew about Bedgood’s pregnancy first.

With the help of their supportive family members, the two are excited and ready to give birth to baby Consuelo and baby Esperanza.

“Having her there with me knowing that she’s going through the same thing, I’m not doing this alone. My complaints like, ‘Oh, my feet are swollen.’ Hers are too. It’s great to share that experience with her,” Morales said.

The sisters are excepted to be due on Oct. 25.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

