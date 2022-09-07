Commercial roofing industry expanding, investing $146M in Lowndes Co.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that a commercial roofing industry company would be expanding to Lowndes County.

GAF Materials is a Standard Industries company and one of the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturers in North America, according to Kemp.

The company will create 135 new jobs and invest $146 million over the next six years in a new manufacturing facility in Lowndes County.

“I’m proud to see GAF expanding its footprint here in the best state for business, already employing more than 200 hardworking Georgians around the state. Their decision to continue to grow here will create further opportunities in Valdosta and the surrounding area,” said Kemp. “It also serves as a testament to why our business-friendly approach is a win for job creators, those they employee, and entire communities here in Georgia.”

GAF’s new Valdosta facility will be located at Buster Bassford Industrial Park.

The company currently operates manufacturing plants in Savannah, Statesboro and Cumming that, combined, employ more than 225 Georgians.

The new facility in Lowndes County will support GAF’s commercial roofing operations and increase the company’s thermoplastic polyolefin roofing manufacturing capacity.

“GAF is committed to ensuring that our commercial roofing customers receive the highest quality service, and adding another manufacturing plant in Georgia will help ensure that our customers get the GAF products they need as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Jim Schnepper, CEO of GAF. “We’re a proud employer in the State of Georgia, Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta and are excited to continue our investment in the region to help drive economic development and bring more opportunities to residents.”

Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson said he’s excited about the new opportunities the company will bring to the Azalea City.

“We are dedicated to creating a more innovative future for Georgians. GAF is a great partner and addition to our community, creating new opportunities for residents and the region for years to come,” he said. “We deeply appreciate the collaboration from Valdosta-Lowndes County Industrial Authority and Georgia Power on bringing GAF to Valdosta.”

