What is going at the old Rite Aid in Albany?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Zoning signs now greet drivers that go past the site of the former Rite Aid in Albany. But what future development will actually be there is still up in the air.

City leaders said the former Rite Aid building was initially purchased with plans to turn it into a car wash. But those plans have been changed.

Zoning signs were placed outside of the building. A building City Commissioner Jon Howard said has been closed for 2-3 years.

Howard said many buildings were purchased by major corporations.

“Walgreens went in a lot of these stores in East Albany. And a lot of them were rented to other individuals like the blood plasma center. Things of that nature,” Howard said.

The building was purchased and was set to be a car wash.

Jon Howard is the Albany City Commissioner for Ward 1. (WALB)

Howard said Albany is a great area for car washes. And within the next year or so, there will be two or three more car washes on the west side of town.

“Any time you’re on a major highway and you have anywhere from 15-20 something thousand vehicles coming east and west of a road,” he said. “And plus it’s a corner lot. It’s easy to get in and it’s easy to get out.”

However, the buyer pulled their application for the car wash.

That same buyer still has plans to have the building demolished and turn it into something else.

“It could turn into like another store. Like probably like a little store like Dollar Tree, Family Dollar. Things of that nature,” Howard said. “Or some other kind of retail store. Plus there’s a good traffic flow in this community. So this is a good public area and a good corner for a business to come to make money.”

There is no specific timeline for the demolition or the new business that will be built.

The city has a public hearing on Sept. 20 in the Government Center to discuss the next steps when it comes to the property’s zoning.

