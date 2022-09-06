Team of the Week: Cook Hornets

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The term Any given Sunday truly resonates with the game of football.

Or better yet any given Friday night since I’m referring to high school football.

But the Cook Hornets were considered the underdog in their match up against Brooks County.

The hornets were able to finally beat the Trojans after a decade of losing to them.

And that’s why they’re our team of the week.

Junior cornerback Ny’shaun Wallace playmaking was one of the reasons the Cook Hornets were able to defeat the defending 1A state champions Brooks County. He had a interception and a tony toe tap receiving touchdown. His quarterback Drew Folsom wasn’t too shabby himself who went 15-22 with over 200 passing yards and 4 touchdowns. Even after being down 21 to 6, Head coach Byron Slack was able to lead the team to a 32 to 28 victory.

“It says that hopefully they’re sticking to the plan. I told them right off the back when we started that it wasn’t going to be easy but it was going to be fun and it’s going to be great and I told them we don’t have to be ready for a state championship every Friday. We just got to be better than the Friday before and so far our kids have been able to do that” said Slack.

Cook head football coach Byron Slack just wants his team to improved after each game and stick to the plan (WALB)

“It was a huge opportunity to play the number one team in the state and to just show out and show what we could do and this Friday is another great opportunity and just show out. Show what we could do and this Friday is another great opportunity to show what we’re made of” said Folsom.

Cook junior quarterback Drew Folsom threw 15-22 with over 200 yards passing and 4 touchdowns on Brooks County (WALB)

It’s very motivating playing 5′7 142 but I play big and I do that every Friday” said Wallace.

Cook junior wide receiver and cornerback had a interception and a tony tap receiving touchdown against Brooks County (WALB)

The Hornets will have another tough task this week..

They will host the undefeated Clinch County Panthers this Friday night.

