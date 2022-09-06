No major incidents seen in Valdosta during holiday travel period

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, many hit the road to celebrate their hardworking achievements for Labor Day.

Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer, so the heat is winding down, but the traffic is heating up as people travel back home after the holidays.

Sgt. Jeremy Swain with Georgia State Patrol encourages the public to be safe, and stay off their phones while driving. (Source: WALB)

“No major accidents during this travel period,” said Sgt. c Swain with the Georgia State Patrol. “Traffic flow seemed to be moving pretty good. We didn’t have any major congestion, no serious accidents, nothing like that. It’s normally a good combination of both. We focus on (I-75) and state routes. With the interstate system, you get people from all over the place. State routes you get people from local around this area. So, it’s a good combination of both.”

This Labor Day travel weekend was the busiest in the past three years, according to AAA.

“As far as driving, you get to see more, you get to enjoy the ride more, the scenery is beautiful so I wouldn’t trade that in for nothing,” said Rose Monroe-Wilson, a traveler. “But right now, we’re here in Valdosta, we stopped here because the energy in Valdosta is fantastic. So, we really love it here.”

Several travelers said they love to drive to their destination around this time of the year and most of all, they enjoy the sightseeing.

Brandon Chalvez, left, was traveling through Valdosta all the way from Illinois with his family. (Source: WALB)

“Well, I mean it’s cheaper, more fun, and you can stop at places like gas stations you’ve never seen before maybe like Buc-ee’s or something like that,” said Brandon Chalvez, who was traveling through Valdosta all the way from Illinois.

Swain said those that traveled to Valdosta, and overall, this Labor Day, was a safe and enjoyable holiday.

