New jewelry store owners hoping to shine bright in the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking to shop, Jewels Accessories Jewelry Store is a small business that is veteran-owned, Black-owned and partially female-owned.

It is at 2610 Dawson Rd., Suite #14.

The former owners retired after over three decades in business.

Gregory Southerland, left, and Nikischia Lawrence, right, are the shop owners at Jewels Accessories Jewelry Store. (WALB)

The new owners said the military is what brought them to Albany about three years ago. They would like to continue the support for others in the military.

“There’s a big demographic of veterans here. And active duty. So that’s already a plus to help support each other there,” Gregory Southerland, a co-owner, said.

“We do give discounts. An extra 15% off to our veterans. I think he wanted to do college students as well with their college IDs. So we’re going to implement little things like that.” Nikischia Lawrence, another co-owner, said.

Both owners said community outreach has always been a goal of theirs.

“We’ve worked now with a couple of people. We have one young lady who was going to a beauty pageant. They came to get their jewelry. We did some sponsor things for them,” Southerland said. “A gentleman, this guy needed a wheelchair. A kid. They were putting on a beauty pageant so we helped them out.”

Nikischia Lawrence working on a piece of custom jewelry. (WALB)

They’ve also made it a point to support other female-owned businesses.

“The female population is strong,” Southerland said. “Their bond is awesome. They stick together, they support each other. We’re definitely going to continue that. We’ve reached out to a few other female-owned businesses to say, ‘Hey, we’re new. What do you have? How can we help? What do you need?’”

Both Gregory and Nikischia said when it comes to running a small business, they are learning as they go. And hope to leave a lasting impact.

