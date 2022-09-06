Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Massive UPS strike may happen next year, experts warn

The shipping giant UPS moves 21.5 million U.S. packages a day.
The shipping giant UPS moves 21.5 million U.S. packages a day.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Labor experts say a massive strike could be brewing within the next year at UPS, the world’s biggest package courier.

It comes ahead of a high-stakes showdown between the company and the Teamsters, one of America’s oldest labor unions.

Their current contract is set to expire at the end of July 2023, and contract negotiations between UPS and the Teamsters are set to begin in the spring.

But before talks have even started, experts are predicting the company’s drivers and package handlers will end up going on strike.

It would be the largest strike against a single business in U.S. history and would affect nearly every household in America.

An estimated 6% of the nation’s gross domestic product is moved in UPS trucks every year.

The shipping giant moves 21.5 million U.S. packages a day.

The U.S. Postal Service, Amazon and Fed-Ex wouldn’t be able to cover the shortfall in the event of a strike at UPS.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside of the Albany mall.
Here’s what you think the Albany Mall needs
City leaders said the former Rite Aid building was initially purchased with plans to turn it...
What is going at the old Rite Aid in Albany?
Four people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery.
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery
Fatal shooting
1 dead, 1 arrested in Valdosta shooting
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 3: Final scores, vote for Play of the Week

Latest News

FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the...
States’ plans to make school safer reflect political divides
Outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday his mission is complete.
Outgoing UK prime minister compares himself to booster rocket
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral,...
Liz Truss becomes Britain’s new prime minister
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Search for missing jogger enters day 4; suspect to appear in court for first hearing