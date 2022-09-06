‘I feel like it would be better for us college students’: VSU students looking into new affordable internet program

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re a student that gets federal Pell grants, there is a new affordable program for you. A program to give you better internet to help with those assignments.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is a $14 billion program, with 20 internet providers ready to assist you.

Some Valdosta State University (VSU) students said their Wi-Fi is included in their rent, but they are thinking about moving out of student living so this is good information to have.

“It’s not good Wi-Fi. So yes, most definitely if it’s free and I’m getting good internet service, so of course, I would yeah,” Layklyn Burns, a Valdosta State student, said. “I didn’t know about this program but now that I do, I’m going to definitely take advantage of it.”

This program delivers cost savings to students and families by providing them high-speed internet that only costs $30 a month in general.

“Getting free internet would definitely help me out right now. Especially with all the inflation going on. Now that I know that it’s definitely something I would look into. Especially if it means that I don’t have to go to campus every time I need internet,” said Paige Davis, another Valdosta State student.

There’s multiple options for students to qualify. If your yearly household income for two people is at or below $36,620, you are eligible for this program.

“I feel like it would be better for us college students, because you know we’re in college, so we need something affordable for us to pay for, so I really like that deal,” Aaliyah Hamilton, also a VSU student, said.

This is an annual program that you can reapply for every year, if eligible.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.