Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘I feel like it would be better for us college students’: VSU students looking into new affordable internet program

Some Valdosta State University (VSU) students said their Wi-Fi is included in their rent, but...
Some Valdosta State University (VSU) students said their Wi-Fi is included in their rent, but they are thinking about moving out of student living so this is good information to have.(Source: WALB)
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re a student that gets federal Pell grants, there is a new affordable program for you. A program to give you better internet to help with those assignments.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is a $14 billion program, with 20 internet providers ready to assist you.

Some Valdosta State University (VSU) students said their Wi-Fi is included in their rent, but they are thinking about moving out of student living so this is good information to have.

“It’s not good Wi-Fi. So yes, most definitely if it’s free and I’m getting good internet service, so of course, I would yeah,” Layklyn Burns, a Valdosta State student, said. “I didn’t know about this program but now that I do, I’m going to definitely take advantage of it.”

This program delivers cost savings to students and families by providing them high-speed internet that only costs $30 a month in general.

“Getting free internet would definitely help me out right now. Especially with all the inflation going on. Now that I know that it’s definitely something I would look into. Especially if it means that I don’t have to go to campus every time I need internet,” said Paige Davis, another Valdosta State student.

There’s multiple options for students to qualify. If your yearly household income for two people is at or below $36,620, you are eligible for this program.

“I feel like it would be better for us college students, because you know we’re in college, so we need something affordable for us to pay for, so I really like that deal,” Aaliyah Hamilton, also a VSU student, said.

This is an annual program that you can reapply for every year, if eligible.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City leaders said the former Rite Aid building was initially purchased with plans to turn it...
What is going at the old Rite Aid in Albany?
Outside of the Albany mall.
Here’s what you think the Albany Mall needs
Four people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery.
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery
Fatal shooting
1 dead, 1 arrested in Valdosta shooting
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 3: Final scores, vote for Play of the Week

Latest News

South Georgia Technical College is offering a two-week program for students to get their...
South Ga. Tech trucking students through new program amid driver shortage
The store is at 2610 Dawson Rd., Suite #14.
New jewelry store owners hoping to shine bright in the Good Life City
The Harlem District used to be a hub for Black businesses.
Albany’s historic Harlem District revitalization in full swing after historic landmark named
A rendering of Albany Tech's new Criminal Justice Demonstration Center.
Albany Tech expanding criminal justice program